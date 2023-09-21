Scholtens was deployed in relief in Wednesday's 13-3 loss to the Nationals, giving up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings.

Wednesday had been Scholtens' turn in the rotation, but he looks as though he's lost hold of his starting role after he went 0-4 with an 8.10 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in 26.2 innings over his previous six outings. Manager Pedro Grifol instead treated Wednesday's contest as more of a bullpen day, but Scholtens didn't fare any better while entering the game in the bottom of the second rather than starting. Scholtens will most likely continue to work out of the bullpen for the final nine games of the season.