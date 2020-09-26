Cordero is appealing his three-game suspension and is available Saturday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 28-year-old received the three-game ban earlier in the day for intentionally hitting Willson Contreras with a pitch Friday, but he'll attempt to get the suspension reduced. Without the appeal Cordero was set to miss the final two games of the season plus the first game of 2021, but he'll now serve the entirety of the suspension, however many games that is, next season.