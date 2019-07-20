The White Sox recalled Cordero from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A waiver pickup from the Mariners earlier this summer, Cordero immediately impressed with his new organization while working out of the Charlotte bullpen. Over his 13 relief outings with the affiliate, Cordero gave up one earned run and posted a 0.91 WHIP and 14 strikeouts across 17.2 innings. He'll likely work in lower-leverage situations initially for Chicago but could climb the depth chart quickly in a bullpen lacking in high-impact arms.

