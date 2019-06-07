Cordero was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Cordero moves on to his fourth organization of the season, having previously spent time in Washington, Toronto and Seattle. He's primarily spent his time in the minors, making just one big-league appearance for the Blue Jays. Carlos Rodon (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

