Cordero is projected to be part of the White Sox's bullpen to start the 2020 season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. He's allowed one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out five over 4.2 spring innings.

The three organizations that employed Cordero in 2019 before he landed with the White Sox must be wondering what they missed. The flame-throwing right-hander allowed one earned run over 17.2 innings at Triple-A Charlotte before pitching effectively out of Chicago's bullpen (2.89 ERA) over the second half of the season. For a pitcher that throws mid-90s, Cordero doesn't strike out many batters, but the sink on it had opponents hitting balls into the ground (.189 BAA). He's expected to be part of a potentially good bullpen that should be able to shepherd leads from the seventh inning on.