Cordero allowed one hit, hit a batter, and struck out three over 1.2 innings to register a hold in Friday's 3-2 win over the Royals.
Cordero made his most significant appearance of the season Friday, entering in the sixth inning with the White Sox clinging to a one-run lead. It was his fourth outing, the first three coming in the early innings when starters couldn't get deep. The 28-year-old right-hander fired 2.2 scoreless innings over the last three outings after ceding a pair of runs in the season opener.
