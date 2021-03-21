Cordero (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The 29-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday, so it was only a matter of time before he landed on the 60-day IL. Cordero will miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign and also figures to be sidelined for the start of 2022.
