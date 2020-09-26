Cordero was hit with a three-game suspension Saturday after intentionally hitting Willson Contreras with a pitch Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The suspension rules Cordero out for the final two games of the year as well as the first game of next season. It won't affect his playoff availability, though his 5.61 ERA and 1.52 WHIP on the season mean he isn't particularly likely to make the White Sox's postseason roster.
More News
-
White Sox's Jimmy Cordero: Takes extra-inning loss•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Cordero: Gets five outs Friday•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Cordero: Fires two scoreless innings•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Cordero: Expected bullpen role•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Cordero: Called up to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Cordero: Claimed by White Sox•