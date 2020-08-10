Cordero (0-1) gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus Cleveland.
Cordero fell victim to small ball, as Cleveland's first run against him came on a sacrifice bunt. The decisive second run scored on a Mike Freeman single. Cordero had pitched five consecutive scoreless outings after allowing two runs in one-third of an inning on Opening Day. The 28-year-old reliever has a 5.06 ERA, two holds and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched this season.
