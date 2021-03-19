Cordero underwent successful Tommy John surgery Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cordero was competing for a major-league bullpen spot during spring training, but he'll now miss the entire 2021 season following his surgery. The right-hander posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 26.2 innings during 30 relief appearances last year but will now face an extended recovery timetable.
