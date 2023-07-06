The White Sox recalled Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with Toronto.

Lambert holds a 6.85 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through 22.1 innings in the majors, and he'll be called upon to provide extra depth to the White Sox's bullpen Thursday. Lambert will return to the minors after Thursday's games, and he is unlikely to see meaningful innings against Toronto.