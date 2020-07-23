Lambert (elbow) was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lambert appears ready for the start of the 2020 season after spending the past 12-plus months working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Seeing as the right-hander has yet to pitch about Double-A, he'll likely be limited to low-leverage work.
