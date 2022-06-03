Lambert was returned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The 27-year-old was available out of the White Sox's bullpen during their weekend series in Toronto, but he'll head back to the minors since Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman were reinstated from the restricted list Friday. Lambert has made three appearances (two starts) for the White Sox this year, and he's posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in seven innings.
