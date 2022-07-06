Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Lambert will return to the big leagues just two days after being optioned back to Triple-A, as Vince Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The reliever owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in nine appearances with the White Sox this season.
