Lambert will get a second opinion on his injured right shoulder on Thursday in Los Angeles, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lambert was shut down for nearly two weeks after developing soreness in the shoulder, but the discomfort remains so he will get checked out by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in L.A. More information on the reliever's status should be available later this week, but it sounds like this could be a long-term issue.
