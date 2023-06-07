Lambert (ankle) was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment Wednesday.
Lambert has been on the 15-day injured list since May 29 and will now likely make multiple appearances with Charlotte before potentially returning to the big leagues. The right-hander is eligible to return June 13, so he has just under a week to get some action in Triple-A.
