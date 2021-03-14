Lambert struck out two over a scoreless inning in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.
Lambert made his Cactus League debut when he was the first of nine relievers to pitch Saturday. The 26-year-old right-hander will eventually be stretched out as rotation depth for the White Sox and a member of starting staff at Triple-A Charlotte, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
