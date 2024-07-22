Share Video

Lambert (shoulder) will pitch in an Arizona Complex League game in the next day or so, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is the next step in Lambert's recovery after he was officially cleared to begin a rehab stint Friday. He'll likely need at least a few appearances in the ACL before ultimately advancing to tougher competition considering he's yet to pitch in a game this season.

