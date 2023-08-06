Lambert picked up the save Sunday against the Guardians, working around a hit in a scoreless inning.

After the White Sox rallied to take the lead in the ninth, Lambert came in to protect a two-run advantage in the bottom half of the inning, closing out the Guardians to earn his first career save. It was just Lambert's second appearance since he was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the week. The 28-year-old right-hander now sports a 5.60 ERA with a 1.68 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 27.1 innings this season. The back of the White Sox bullpen is certainly a question mark, though Lambert still seems an unlikely option for regular save opportunities.