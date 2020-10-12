White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Monday that Lambert (forearm) will begin a throwing program soon and should be ready to go for spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Lambert was shut down in late July with a right forearm strain, an injury that can often be a precursor to Tommy John surgery. While Lambert is dealing with a more severe strain than the one that sidelined Garrett Crochet for the tail end of Chicago's wild-card round loss to the Athletics, both pitchers are expected to be able to treat their injuries through rest and rehab rather than having to go under the knife this offseason. Assuming Lambert hits no snags in his recovery and is cleared for the spring, he shouldn't be impeded in his efforts to win a bullpen job with the White Sox.