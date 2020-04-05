White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Optioned to Double-A
The White Sox optioned Lambert to Double-A Birmingham on March 6.
Lambert is expected to miss most of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so his demotion to Double-A was merely a procedural move.
