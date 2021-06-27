Lambert has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th man for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

The White Sox have not yet announced a starter, so Lambert could be a candidate to take the ball for the nightcap. Lambert's lone big league outing this season came in a spot start during the May 31 twin bill against Cleveland. He took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk across 3.2 innings.