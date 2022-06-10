Lambert was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Lambert will return to the majors after being sent down last Friday. In three appearances including two starts with the White Sox this season, the right-hander has produced a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with seven strikeouts over seven innings. Gavin Sheets was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding move Friday.
