Lambert was returned to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Lambert served as the 27th man in Sunday's twin bill, and he made a relief appearance in the nightcap. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings, and he'll now head back to the minors following his lackluster outing.
