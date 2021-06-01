Lambert was returned to Triple-A Charlotte after starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
As the 27th man for the doubleheader, Lambert allowed three runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings. It was the third big-league appearance for the righty, and he may be called up again for a spot start if the White Sox play another doubleheader before Michael Kopech (hamstring), who usually fills that role, returns from the injured list.
