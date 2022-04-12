White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said Lambert will take Lucas Giolito's (abdomen) spot in the rotation beginning with Thursday's game against the Mariners, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lambert is the next man up to take a temporary rotation spot while Giolito spends time on the injured list, but the White Sox anticipate that the latter will miss only a start or two. Since he covered just three innings in his season debut for Triple-A Charlotte on April 7 prior to being called up Tuesday, Lambert isn't fully built up for a starter's workload and is likely to have a limited pitch count in Thursday's outing.