Lambert is set to start Tuesday's game against the A's, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lambert was recalled by the White Sox on Monday, and it will take him no time at all to get his next start in the big leagues. Lambert went 5.0 innings in his last Triple-A start but hasn't gone more than 3.2 innings at the top level this season.
