Lambert (forearm) will stay stretched out and should serve as starting depth during the 2021 season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Lambert missed most of the 2020 campaign due to a right forearm strain, but he threw a live bullpen session Wednesday. Although he served as a reliever in each of his first two major-league appearances last year, manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that the team intends to use him as starting depth while calling him a "future rotation fixture." La Russa said he has no plans to make him a reliever heading into the season, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.