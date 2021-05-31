Lambert has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and will start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
It was announced Sunday that Lambert would take the ball in one of Monday's two games. He'll make his first major-league start in Game 2, with Carlos Rodon taking the ball in Game 1.
