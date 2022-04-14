Lambert (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits across three innings during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Mariners. He walked one and struck out one.

Lambert gave up a two-run home run to Jarred Kelenic in the second inning but didn't allow a base runner in the first or third. As expected, he only threw 49 pitches and will likely have a similar workload during his next outing -- Tuesday, April 19 versus Cleveland -- while he ramps up his conditioning following a shortened spring training. Lucas Giolito (abdominal) was placed on the injured list Tuesday, and Lambert is expected to continue drawing short spot starts in the ace's absence, though Giolito said recently that he's feeling much better than he did after initially suffering the injury.