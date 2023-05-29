Lambert was placed on the 15-day injured list by the White Sox on Monday with right ankle inflammation, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lambert is the corresponding move for Liam Hendriks' triumphant return. He'll be sidelined until at least mid-June.
