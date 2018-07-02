White Sox's Joakim Soria: Bags 12th save
Soria picked up the save against the Rangers on Sunday, working around two hits and posting three strikeouts over his 1.2 innings to close out a 10-5 victory for the White Sox.
It was the 12th save of the season for Soria, with the 34-year-old right-hander's last blown save coming all the way back on May 1. He's sporting a 2.56 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP through 31.2 innings, and seems entrenched as the primary ninth-inning option for the White Sox.
