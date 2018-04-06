White Sox's Joakim Soria: Blows it Thursday
Soria allowed three runs on four hits, including a home run, in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Tigers in extra innings. It was his first blown save in three tries.
A dose of reality slipped into the White Sox's hopeful 3-2 start. They came back for their home opener over .500 and leading the majors in home runs, but they still have that unsettled bullpen. It wasn't only Soria, who gave up all three runs with two outs, but closer candidate Nate Jones let in a run on three hits in the eighth inning. We don't believe anything changes as a result of Thursday's bullpen implosion. Manager Rick Renteria understands it's one game played in a chilly environment -- it snowed during the game -- so the 33-year-old Soria should continue to get opportunities to close. But understand, RotoWire tagged him with the "Very Low Job Security" closer status.
More News
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Notches second save against Jays•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Records save Saturday•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Will share closer role•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Closer battle undecided•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Locates flaw in delivery•
-
White Sox's Joakim Soria: Makes ominous debut•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...