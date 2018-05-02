Soria (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits in the ninth to take the blown save and loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, striking out one and walking zero in a third of an inning.

Soria came on with a one-run lead and gave up a solo home run to Matt Carpenter with no outs. After striking out Jose Martinez, Soria allowed a double to Marcell Ozuna and then a single to Yadier Molina to drive in the winning run. The veteran reliever is now 4-for-6 in save chances, and has allowed 13 hits across 10.1 innings. Outside of his two blown saves, however, Soria hasn't allowed any runs through nine appearances. Soria should continue to see save chances, but more outings like Tuesday could open the door for Nate Jones to see some opportunities.