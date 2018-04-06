White Sox's Joakim Soria: Blows save Thursday
Soria allowed three runs on four hits, including a home run, in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Tigers in extra innings. It was his first blown save of the season in three tries.
A dose of reality slipped into the White Sox's hopeful 3-2 start. They came back for their home opener over .500 and leading the majors in home runs, but they still have that unsettled bullpen. It wasn't only Soria, who gave up all three runs with two outs, but closer candidate Nate Jones also let in a run on three hits in the eighth inning. We don't believe anything changes as a result of Thursday's bullpen implosion. Manager Rick Renteria understands it's one game played in a chilly environment -- it snowed during the game -- so the 33-year-old Soria should continue to get opportunities to close.
