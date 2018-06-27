White Sox's Joakim Soria: Cleans up Tuesday's win
Soria pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Twins.
Soria was merely getting in his work after not pitching since picking up his 11th save last Friday. Tuesday's outing gives him 15 consecutive games without allowing an earned run.
