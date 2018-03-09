White Sox's Joakim Soria: Closer battle undecided
The White Sox are not on the verge of naming Soria or teammate Nate Jones their closer, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Rick Renteria says he's willing to mix and match and play the matchups with his high-leverage arms. It's not obvious what those matchups would be with Soria and Jones, who are both right-handed, and, oddly, both have reverse career platoon splits. It's a difficult situation to project, and that's potentially bad news for those assumed Soria would close early this draft season based on his past experience as a closer. We could see close to a 50/50 split, or we could see the majority of the saves going to whomever Renteria likes more after their opening few outings of the regular season. Don't pay for a full season worth of saves from Soria.
