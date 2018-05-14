White Sox manager Rick Renteria indicated the team's closer situation will be fluid after he called on Bruce Rondon, and not Soria, to close out Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

There hadn't been many save opportunities since Soria's blown save May 1 in St. Louis, so his standing was unclear. It's pretty clear now. Renteria danced around the closer topic, telling reporters he's not pegging relievers to a certain inning, but rather he'll use the pitcher that will get outs. That suggests Soria isn't completely out of the mix, but it seems he's out of favor right now.

