Soria worked a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his seventh save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Red Sox.

He seems to have seized the closer role for the White Sox once again, converting three straight chances and posting a 0.00 ERA and 10:1 K:BB over his last nine appearances (9.1 innings). The team may simply be showcasing Soria for a trade, but if so the 34-year-old is doing his best to make himself more attractive to a contender looking to reinforce its bullpen.