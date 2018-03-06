White Sox's Joakim Soria: Locates flaw in delivery
Soria allowed one hit without a strikeout over one scoreless inning in Monday's game against Oakland.
Soria shook off a poor first spring appearance to pitch much better Monday. The veteran right-hander told Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune that pitching coach Don Cooper noticed a flaw in his delivery while watching tape of Soria's first appearance, when he allowed four runs on five hits without recording an out. He's still in the mix for the closer's job even after that first poor performance, and Monday's rebound effort was certainly encouraging for those targeting saves at bargain-basement prices.
