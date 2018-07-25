White Sox's Joakim Soria: Locks down save Tuesday
Soria allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to record his 16th save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
The 34-year-old Soria has been a boon to fantasy owners, emerging as the White Sox's closer, but his value could take a hit very soon. With Chicago hopelessly out the postseason hunt, the White Sox hope the right-hander becomes an attractive trade target for a contending team looking to bolster its late-inning relief corps. Soria has a 0.74 ERA with 32 strikeouts over his last 23 games (24.1 innings) going back to May 21.
