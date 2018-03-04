Soria allowed four runs on five hits without recording an out in his spring debut Friday against the Dodgers.

Soria's in the mix for the closer job, so Friday's results carry fantasy implications. The 33-year-old reliever told Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune that he intends to put the outing behind, but he'll watch video and discuss it with pitching coach Don Cooper before he moves on.

