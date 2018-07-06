Soria (0-3) blew his third save of the year and took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on two walks and three hits while recording just one out in a 4-3 loss to Houston.

Soria entered Thursday's game with a 18.1 inning scoreless streak, holding opponents off the scoreboard since May 18. He also posted a strong 21:3 K:BB during that span. It was a rough outing, but it shouldn't hurt Soria's chances at seeing the next save opportunity.