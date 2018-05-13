White Sox's Joakim Soria: No longer closer?
Soria was not used in Sunday's save situation against the Cubs. He has not pitched since May 8.
There has been no news of an injury with Soria, yet Nate Jones got the ball with a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning and Bruce Rondon came on to close out the game in the ninth inning. It's possible Soria is dealing with something minor, and it's possible that the White Sox's closer committee is now at three, with Rondon successfully throwing his hat into the ring in this game.
