Manager Rick Renteria said Soria has been "closing as of late," but later expressed confidence in others to close games, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports. "(I wouldn't) say he's the only one we have to close, but he is doing a nice job. He could come in in the seventh and eighth as well if I see a matchup that suits him better," Renteria said.

Soria notched his fourth save in the last six games on Sunday and hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his last 10 outings. Nate Jones, who has also recorded saves this season, had another shaky outing Sunday, further strengthening Soria's grip on the job. Soria's recent string of success bodes well for the White Sox's chances of dealing him at the trade deadline. That possibility alone might be enough to keep in the closer's role.