White Sox's Joakim Soria: Notches eighth save
Soria tossed a hitless inning Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one walk while striking out two as he picked up the save.
Soria was able to slam the door after coming into the game with a three-run lead. He's been a dominant reliever for the White Sox of late, failing to surrender a run in 10 straight outings. Soria sports a 3.28 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 24.2 innings, and he's converted on eight of 10 save opportunities so far this season.
