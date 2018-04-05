Soria picked up his second save behind a clean inning with two strikeouts Wednesday against Toronto.

Soria avoided the drama of his last time out, when he allowed two baserunners but managed to strand them both. That makes two straight games in which Nate Jones has pitched the eighth to lead to a Soria save in the ninth, but it's worth noting Jones entered a tie game in the seventh inning. That said, these first few games have certainly pointed towards Soria receiving the save opportunities on the South Side.