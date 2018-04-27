Soria got the save in the White Sox 6-3 victory over the Royals on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one with no walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

Soria allowed a leadoff double to Abraham Almonte but retired the next three hitters in order to close out this victory for his third save of the season. It was Soria's first save since April 4 and it's been hard to get a read on exactly what's going on with the closer situation with the White Sox, as Nate Jones - who was ostensibly supposed to share the role with Soria at the outset - only has one save to his credit so far this year. The White Sox actually only have five saves total as a team through 22 games, but that's partially due to the fact that there hasn't been many opportunities on a 6-16 team. Soria is probably the best closing option in this bullpen, but Jones' presence and a lack of opportunities could inhibit his upside.