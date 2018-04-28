White Sox's Joakim Soria: Picks up save for second straight game
Soria got the save in the White Sox's 7-4 win over the Royals on Friday, giving up one hit with no strikeouts or walks in a clean ninth inning.
It was the second straight game with a save for Soria, who picked up his fourth of the season with this effort against Kansas City. Soria seemed set for a platoon with Nate Jones for the role to start the season, but the second consecutive game where he got the nod could be a sign that he's taking the job for his own, something that would provide a pronounced boost to his fantasy value.
