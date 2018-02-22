White Sox's Joakim Soria: Ready to close for White Sox if needed
The White Sox have not officially named Soria as the team's closer, but he's ready to fill that role if needed, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Juan Minaya finished 2017 as the White Sox's preferred ninth-inning option, but Soria's experience as a 33-year-old with 204 career saves may be enough for him to be named to the role before the end of spring training. Last season, Soria's 3.70 ERA was backed by solid peripherals (10.3 K/9, 3.2 BB/9, 0.16 HR/9), which suggest that he may have been somewhat unlucky while he delivered his most valuable season (according to fWAR) since 2010. If healthy, Nate Jones could also enter the mix to push Soria for the closer role.
